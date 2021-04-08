Cleveland Clinic names Dr. Brian Bolwell to new physician leadership role

Brian Bolwell, MD, was chosen as the first chair of physician leadership and development in the Mandel Global Leadership and Learning Institute at Cleveland Clinic, the health system said April 8.

Dr. Bolwell is chairman of Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute and professor of medicine for Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University. He also is deputy director of the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center in Cleveland. He begins his new role May 1.

Dr. Bolwell will focus on ongoing development of existing and future physician leaders and partner with Cleveland Clinic Chief of Staff Beri Ridgeway, MD, to advance professional staff leadership, the health system said.

Jame Abraham, MD, chairman of the Cleveland Clinic department of hematology and medical oncology, will serve in the interim as acting chair of the Taussig Cancer Institute.

More articles on executive moves:

Novant Health names chief payer performance officer

Kaiser Permanente names chief information technology officer

South Carolina health system names new CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.