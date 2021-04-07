Kaiser Permanente names chief information technology officer

Diane Comer was chosen as chief information technology officer of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

Ms. Comer has served as interim CIO since June 2020. She also previously led Kaiser Permanente's Health Plan IT organization.

"Kaiser Permanente continues to reimagine ways to expertly, innovatively and conveniently provide care for our members, and doing so during this time demands that we work with unprecedented agility and speed while always prioritizing equity, quality and affordability," Kaiser Permanente chair and CEO Greg Adams said in a news release. "As we progress on this journey, I am pleased that Diane's innovative thinking, deep expertise and intimate knowledge of Kaiser Permanente will drive our technology leadership."

Ms. Comer joined Kaiser Permanente in 2007, after serving in positions at Fireman's Fund Insurance Co., including chief technology officer.

She holds a bachelor's degree in management from Golden Gate University in San Francisco.

