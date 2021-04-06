South Carolina health system names new CEO

Christina Oh has been named the new CEO of Charleston, S.C.-based Trident Health, the health system said April 6.

Ms. Oh serves as CEO of Abrazo West hospital in Goodyear, Ariz. She also previously held executive positions at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C., and Placentia (Calif.)-Linda Hospital.

Effective May 3, she succeeds Todd Gallati, who is departing after 13 years at the helm of Trident Health.

Trident Health, a two-hospital, 445-bed health system, is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

