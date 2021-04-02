7 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since March 25:

1. Michelle Augusty was named senior vice president of communications at Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

2. Katie Farah, MD, was named CMO of AHN Wexford (Pa.) Hospital, scheduled to open this fall.

3. Danette Kramer was named CEO of Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa.

4. Dianna Romo was named associate administrator of Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Calif.

5. Maria Summers, MSN, RN, was promoted to vice president of patient services at Cabell Huntington (W. Va.) Hospital.

6. Kathy Van Meter, RN, was named CNO of Emanuel Medical Center.

7. Joan White-Wagoner was named CEO of Pasco, Wash.-based Lourdes Health.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.