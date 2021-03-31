Lourdes Health names new CEO

Joan White-Wagoner has been named CEO of Pasco, Wash.-based Lourdes Health, the organization said.

Ms. White-Wagoner most recently served as senior managing director at consulting firm MRN Healthcare Management in Washington, N.C. She also previously served as CEO of Martin General Health System in Williamston, N.C.; system vice president and medical center CEO of Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway, Ark.; and system COO of Texas General Hospital System in Grand Prairie.

Ms. White-Wagoner begins her new role May 3, according a March 29 news release from the health system. She replaces Chad Pew, who has served as interim CEO of Lourdes Health since last September.

