Lincoln Health System CFO to retire

Bob Lonis will retire as CFO of Fayetteville, Tenn.-based Lincoln Health System, allowing him to spend more time with family, the hospital said March 30.

The retirement is effective May 15.

"As a key member of the LHS leadership team, Bob Lonis has helped lead Lincoln Health System through some difficult times in healthcare. His leadership, expertise, and tireless dedication to LHS has served our health system well, and he will be difficult to replace. We all wish him the best in his retirement," Anthony Taylor, health system board of trustees chair, said in a statement shared with Becker's.

John Thorpe, Lincoln Health System board of trustees vice chair and finance committee chair said: "The Lincoln Health System board of trustees extends our most sincere gratitude to Mr. Bob Lonis for his leadership and dedication to our health system over the past five years. During times of transition, Bob exhibited true leadership by stepping into the role of CEO on an interim basis while still maintaining his responsibilities as CFO. While we all wish him the best in his retirement, he will definitely be missed here at LHS."

Mr. Lonis has served as CFO of the health system since October 2015. His successor has not been named.

