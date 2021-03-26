Renown Health CIO leaves for CIO post at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Ron Fuschillo was named senior vice president and CIO of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, the health system said March 25.

Mr. Fuschillo most recently served as vice president and CIO of Renown Health in Reno, Nev. He also previously was vice president and CIO of Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in Reno, and vice president and CIO of Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center.

He earned an MBA from the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn.

