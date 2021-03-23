University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center names new CEO

Kathleen (Kathy) McCollum was chosen as the next president and CEO of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie.

Ms. McCollum is senior vice president of clinical integration and COO of the medical center. She will begin her new role April 5.

"It's her commitment to our team at UM BWMC, as well as to the people of Anne Arundel County, that has defined Kathy's career," Mohan Suntha, MD, president and CEO of University of Maryland Medical System, said in a March 21 news release. "For the past 20 years, she has been an integral member of a leadership team that has consistently, purposefully and strategically, grown UM BWMC's footprint and mission."

Before taking on her current role, Ms. McCollum served as vice president and executive director of the Tate Cancer Center at the medical center.

Ms. McCollum replaces Neel Vibhakar, MD, who has been serving as the medical center's interim president and CEO, while remaining in his CMO position, after the retirement of Karen Olscamp in January.

