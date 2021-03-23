UPMC Western Maryland COO to retire

Nancy Adams, RN, is retiring as senior vice president and COO of UPMC Western Maryland, the organization formed by the merger of Cumberland-based Western Maryland Health System and Pittsburgh-based UPMC.

Ms. Adams will retire at the end of March after a four-decade healthcare career.

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone here," Ms. Adams said in a March 23 news release. "I've learned so much from so many people, and I will do my best to continue to pass on the lessons I've learned, even in retirement."

Ms. Adams started her career in 1981 as a labor and delivery charge nurse at Memorial Hospital in Cumberland. She then held nursing and administrative roles at Memorial Hospital and Western Maryland Health System.

Ms. Adams is not the only leader to recently retire from UPMC Western Maryland. Former president Barry Ronan retired, and Michele Martz took over that position Jan. 1.

