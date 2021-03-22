Children's Minnesota names new CNO

Caroline (Ndungu) Njau, BSN, RN, was named senior vice president of patient care services and CNO of Twin Cities-based Children's Minnesota, the organization said March 22.

Ms. Njau previously served as director of hospital and nursing operations at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minn.

At Children's Minnesota, she will oversee patient care operations at two hospital campuses, including nursing and patient and family services, nursing strategy, education and professional development, the health system said.

Ms. Njau holds an MBA from the St. Paul, Minn.-based University of St. Thomas.

