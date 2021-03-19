9 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since March 12:

1. Tyra Bryant-Stephens, MD, was named senior director of the new Center for Health Equity at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

2. Leslie Davis was named executive vice president of UPMC and president of the health system's 40-hospital, $10 billion health services division.

3. Ashley Dickinson was promoted to CEO of Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health.

4. Maureen Harding, MSN, BSN, RN, was named vice president of nursing operations at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

5. Donna Harris was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Waco (Texas), which is under construction.

6. Nancy Holecek, BSN, RN, will move to an expanded role of senior vice president and CNO of RWJBarnabas Health.

7. Laura Mansfield, MSN, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Bel Air-based University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

8. Mary Beth Russell, PhD, RN, was named vice president of professional development, innovation and research for RWJBarnabas Health.

9. Cheyenne "Rene" Thomas was named vice president of human resources at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fla.

