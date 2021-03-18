Maryland health system makes 3 leadership changes

Bel Air-based University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has appointed three people to its senior leadership team, the health system said March 17.

Three things to know:

1. UM Upper Chesapeake Health named Laura Mansfield, MSN, RN, senior vice president and CNO.

2. Colin Ward was named system senior vice president and COO.

3. UM Upper Chesapeake Health appointed Faheem Younus, MD, vice president of quality and chief quality officer.

