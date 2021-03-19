RWJBarnabas Health makes 3 nursing leadership transitions

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health has made three transitions on its nursing leadership team, the organization said March 19.

Three notes:

1. Nancy Holecek, BSN, RN, is CNO of the health system's Northern region. She will move to an expanded role of senior vice president and CNO of RWJBarnabas Health, overseeing more than 11,000 nursing professionals.

2. The health system chose Maureen Harding, MSN, BSN, RN, corporate vice president of nursing, as vice president of nursing operations.

3. Mary Beth Russell, PhD, RN, moved from vice president of professional development for the Northern region, to vice president of professional development, innovation and research for RWJBarnabas Health.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.