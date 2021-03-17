Physician tapped to lead Philadelphia hospital's new center for health equity

Tyra Bryant-Stephens, MD, was named senior director of the new Center for Health Equity at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Dr. Bryant-Stephens founded the hospital's Community Asthma Prevention Program and has served as the program's medical director for 24 years.

In her new role, she will focus on addressing healthcare disparities and collaborate with department and division leaders to continuously improve healthcare, the organization said in a March 16 news release.

"The scope of our new center is broad, as progress on issues of health equity means intentionally improving both the way we care for children in all of our CHOP facilities, and how we partner with community organizations to address wider public health concerns that impact families, including housing; employment; education; criminal justice; environmental justice; and services addressing language barriers," Gilbert Davis, vice president and chief diversity officer at the hospital, said in the news release.

Dr. Bryant-Stephens is member of the Philadelphia Board of Health, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health's racial equity committee for COVID-19 testing and the department's COVID-19 vaccine advisory committee.

