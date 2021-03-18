Hospital Sisters Health System names new CEO

Damond Boatwright was named president and CEO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System, effective in June, the organization said March 18.

Mr. Boatwright has served as regional president of St. Louis-based SSM Health's Wisconsin region since 2014. He also previously held leadership roles at HCA Healthcare hospitals, including leading patient-centered care delivery at Overland Park (Kan.) Regional Medical Center.

In his new role, he will succeed Mary Starmann-Harrison, RN, who retires in July.

Mr. Boatwright earned his master's in health administration and master's in health sciences degrees at Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina.

