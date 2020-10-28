UPMC Western Maryland names new president

Michele Martz was selected as president of UPMC Western Maryland, the organization formed in February when Cumberland-based Western Maryland Health System merged with Pittsburgh-based UPMC.

Ms. Martz is senior vice president and CFO of UPMC Western Maryland. She will assume her new role Jan. 1 and is succeeding Barry Ronan, who is retiring, UPMC said Oct. 27.

Previously, Ms. Martz served as vice president of both physician enterprise and financial services at Western Maryland Health System.

She earned her master's degree in professional accountancy from West Virginia University in Morgantown.

