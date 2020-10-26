NYC Health + Hospitals names interim CEOs of 2 hospitals

NYC Health + Hospitals has selected interim CEOs of its Elmhurst and Queens hospitals, New York City's public health system said in an Oct. 26 news release.

Eric Wei, MD, was named interim CEO of the Elmhurst hospital, and Dean Mihaltses was named CEO of the Queens hospital.

Dr. Wei is senior vice president and chief quality officer of NYC Health + Hospitals. He will remain in that position, while also serving as interim CEO of Elmhurst hospital, effective in mid-November, the health system said.

Mr. Mihaltses has spent the last five years as COO of the Queens hospital. He continues in that role, in addition to his interim CEO position at the facility.

The appointments come as Israel Rocha Jr. was tapped to serve as the next CEO of Cook County Health in Chicago. Mr. Rocha was CEO of both the Elmhurst and Queens hospitals.

