New York health exec voted CEO of Chicago's public health system

The Cook County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved the appointment of Israel Rocha Jr., CEO of two hospitals in New York City's public health system, to serve as the next CEO of Cook County Health in Chicago.

Cook County Health confirmed Mr. Rocha's appointment was approved in a 17-0 vote Oct. 22. No start date has been set.

Mr. Rocha serves as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals Elmhurst and Queens hospitals. He previously was CEO of OneCity Health, NYC Health + Hospitals' performance provider organization under New York state's Delivery System Reform and Incentive Payment program.

Given his qualifications and experience in New York City, the Cook County Health board of directors "is confident in Mr. Rocha's ability to lead CCH at this critical time in the organization and in the country," Cook County Health spokesperson Caryn Stancik told Becker's.

His appointment comes as Cook County Health Cook County Health is facing financial challenges that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Rocha will take the helm from Cook County Health interim CEO Debra Carey, who will stay at the health system as deputy CEO of operations.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.