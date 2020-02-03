Maryland health system merges with UPMC, changes name

Cumberland-based Western Maryland Health System has merged with Pittsburgh-based UPMC after about nine months of negotiations.

The health systems entered a clinical affiliation in February 2018 and signed a nonbinding letter of intent to merge in March 2019. The merger was finalized Feb. 1.

"We are extremely pleased that our health system has joined one of the nation's largest and most successful integrated health care providers and insurers," WMHS President and CEO Barry P. Ronan said in a news release. "Becoming part of UPMC will allow us to further enhance health care services, leverage UPMC's innovation and clinical expertise, advance quality initiatives and continue our long-standing commitment to provide superior, compassionate care to patients throughout our tri-state service region."

With the merger complete, Western Maryland Health System's new name is UPMC Western Maryland.

