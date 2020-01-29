Illinois health system to add 14th hospital

Evergreen Park, Ill.-based Little Company of Mary Hospital will officially merge with Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare on Feb. 1, according to The Beverly Review.

The two Catholic healthcare organizations will complete the merger after about six months of negotiations. After the deal is done, OSF will include 14 hospitals. Little Company of Mary Hospital will be renamed OSF HealthCare Little Company of Mary Medical Center.

OSF may add another hospital this year. The health system announced Jan. 28 that Perry Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Princeton, Ill., has signed a letter of intent to join OSF. Over the coming months, OSF, Perry Memorial Hospital and the city of Princeton will evaluate the potential transfer of ownership.

