Ascension, UAB Health develop 8-hospital alliance

The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System and Ascension St. Vincent's are building on their long history of collaboration by entering into a new strategic alliance.

Pending appropriate approvals, the new alliance will enable the two health systems to work more closely together to expand access to care and address health disparities, according to a news release.

"Through closer alignment of each organization's many locations, specialties and expertise, the health systems will strive to better accommodate patients," UAB Health System CEO Will Ferniany said in the release.

The health systems have already collaborated in several areas, including neonatal and anesthesia services, and the new strategic alliance will build on that work.

"Ascension St. Vincent’s and the UAB Health System have a longstanding, very positive relationship," Jason Alexander, CEO of Ascension St. Vincent's and Ascension Providence and senior vice president of Ascension, said in the release. "We look forward to continuing to build on the complementary strengths of both organizations to serve the increasing needs of residents across our state."

The new alliance will include medical groups, freestanding emergency departments, clinics, and the following eight Alabama hospitals:

1. UAB Hospital (Birmingham)

2. Medical West Hospital (Bessemer)

3. Callahan Eye Hospital (Birmingham)

4. Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham

5. Ascension St. Vincent's East (Birmingham)

6. Ascension St. Vincent's St. Clair (Pell City)

7. Ascension St. Vincent's Chilton (Clanton)

8. Ascension St. Vincent's Blount (Oneonta)

