ChristianaCare partners with urgent care chain

ChristianaCare, a three-hospital system based in Wilmington, Del., is establishing a network of new urgent care centers throughout Delaware in partnership with GoHealth Urgent Care, according to a Jan. 10 release.

ChristianaCare's five medical aid units will be converted to GoHealth's operating model, and the organizations will build new urgent care centers over the next several years.

"This partnership will advance our ability to make a positive impact on the health of every person in every community we serve by increasing access to high-quality, affordable urgent care services," ChristianaCare President and CEO Janice E. Nevin, MD, said in the release.

GoHealth Urgent Care operates about 140 urgent care centers across several states.

