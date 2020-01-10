HCA acquires tech company: 4 things to know

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has acquired Valify, a Frisco, Texas-based company that offers a web-based platform to help healthcare organizations identify opportunities to cut costs.

Four things to know:

1. Valify's platform allows provider organizations to identify, benchmark and manage savings in more than 1,000 purchased services categories, according to the company's website.

2. HCA, a 184-hospital system, said it will use Valify's analytics and benchmarking tools to identify and pursue opportunities to reduce the cost of providing healthcare services.

3. HCA will also help Valify expand its platform. "We look forward to working with the Valify team to further develop their offerings to benefit all of their clients," HCA Executive Vice President and CFO Bill Rutherford said in a news release.

4. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

