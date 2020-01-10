Allegheny Health Network adds 9th hospital

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network added Grove City (Pa.) Medical Center to its health system Jan. 10.

Grove City Medical Center is Allegheny Health's ninth hospital.



Under the affiliation agreement, the medical center will be renamed AHN Grove City.

Allegheny Health plans to invest more than $40 million to improve clinical programs, upgrade technology and renovate the medical center's facilities. In addition, Allegheny Health will install Epic's EHR at the medical center's main campus and affiliated clinics.

“Our organization grows stronger today as we welcome these many exceptional caregivers into the AHN family, and we cannot wait to start working together to provide the residents of Grove City and the surrounding region with more of the high-quality, close to home health services they need and deserve," said Cynthia Hundorfean, Allegheny Health's president and CEO.

