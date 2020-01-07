HCA buys majority stake in multistate nursing school

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has acquired a majority stake in a multistate nursing school.

The for-profit hospital operator is now the majority owner of Galen College of Nursing, which has locations in Texas, Ohio, Kentucky and Florida.



The partnership aims to improve access to nursing education and career development opportunities to address the nation's nursing workforce needs.

Galen and HCA will work together to provide students with access to nursing education at five campuses and through online courses.

Galen will retain its name and will still be run by its CEO Mark Vogt.

"This academic practice partnership will allow two of the top nursing organizations in the country to connect the latest in evidence-based practice to the delivery of nursing education on a significant scale," Mr. Vogt said. "The union is an incredible opportunity to make a profound impact on nursing education and the quality of nursing care in our nation."

