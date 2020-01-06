Hospital M&A update: 8 recent deals

Eight transactions involving hospitals and health systems that were announced, finalized or moved forward in the last week:

1. Beaumont inks definitive agreement to acquire Summa Health

Beaumont Health, the largest health system in Michigan, signed a definitive agreement to acquire the neighboring Summa Health, a four-hospital system based in Akron, Ohio, the organizations announced Jan. 6.

2. Avera Marshall Medical Center buys Minnesota hospital

Avera Marshall (Minn.) Regional Medical Center finalized its acquisition of Granite Falls (Minn.) Health Jan. 1.

3. ChristianaCare adds 72-bed Maryland hospital to its network

Union Hospital, a 72-licensed bed facility in Elkton, Md., has joined Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare.

4. University of Washington Medical Center adds 2nd campus

Northwest Hospital in Seattle became the second campus of University of Washington Medical Center on Jan. 1.

5. Piedmont joint venture acquires 9 urgent care centers

A joint venture between Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare and WellStreet Urgent Care recently acquired nine urgent care centers, expanding its footprint to 26 urgent care facilities.

6. Delaware, Maryland health systems merge

Seaford, Del.-based Nanticoke Health Services has joined Salisbury, Md.-based Peninsula Regional Health System.

7. CHS divests 3 Virginia hospitals, appoints new CFO

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems no longer operates hospitals in Virginia after selling three to Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health.

8. 2 New York hospitals merge

Albany (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital and Samaritan Hospital in Troy, N.Y., merged Jan. 1.

