Delaware, Maryland health systems merge

Seaford, Del.-based Nanticoke Health Services has joined Salisbury, Md.-based Peninsula Regional Health System.

The two health systems announced their intent to merge in January 2019. They will maintain their individual names for now, but plans are underway to select a name for the merged entity.

Officials said there will be no immediate staffing changes, but the system wants 5,000 people on staff, which would require adding jobs.

"Healthcare systems are more frequently coming together to meet the challenges of an ever- evolving environment. We are proud to now have officially merged," said Steve Leonard, PhD, president and CEO of the Peninsula Regional Health System.

