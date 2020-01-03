Avera Marshall Medical Center buys Minnesota hospital

Avera Marshall (Minn.) Regional Medical Center finalized its acquisition of Granite Falls (Minn.) Health Jan. 1.

Granite Falls Health consists of a 25-bed critical access hospital, a provider-based clinic, a 48-bed skilled nursing center, a home health department and an independent senior living community.

Under the agreement, Granite Falls Health employees will become Avera employees, and the facilities will be renamed.

"After a thorough process, the Granite Falls Community Task Force and board of directors selected Avera as the best partner for cultural fit, preservation of services, experience in rural health care, success in physician recruitment and more," said Tom Kooiman, CEO of Granite Falls Health.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Adventist Health to take over 20th California hospital

Tenet's $350M divestiture deal faces opposition

7 hospital mergers called off in 2019

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.