Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas names first new CEO in more than 3 decades

Justin Doss was chosen as the new CEO of Beaumont-based Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, the organization said March 24.

Mr. Doss will begin his new role May 3. He will take over for David Parmer, who is retiring after more than 30 years at Baptist Hospitals. Mr. Parmer will helm the organization through June 30 and then serve in an advisory role, hospital officials said.

Mr. Doss previously served as president and CEO of Christus Spohn Health System in Corpus Christi, Texas. He also worked for Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare for nine years. His past roles include associate administrator with the Methodist Health System (an HCA Partnership) in San Antonio, Texas, and COO roles in Florida and Texas.

Mr. Doss holds an MBA from the University of Texas San Antonio.

