Albany Med names new CNO

Lisa Massarweh, DNP, MSN, RN, was chosen as senior vice president and CNO of Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center Hospital, effective March 29.

Dr. Massarweh is a veteran of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, Albany Med said in a March 25 news release.

She most recently served as executive director of performance and workforce strategy for Kaiser's Northern California region. She also previously was CNO of Oakland and Richmond Medical Centers, and later was clinical adult service director and director of performance and staffing operations in the system.

Dr. Massarweh earned a master's degree in nursing from Gannon University, a school with campuses in Erie, Pa., and Ruskin, Fla., and a DNP from the University of San Francisco.

