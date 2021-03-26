Former Pennsylvania senior healthcare executive tapped to lead Banner Health Northern Colorado

Ronald Andro, BSN, RN, was chosen as the new CEO of Banner Health's operations in Northern Colorado, the health system said March 25.

Mr. Andro most recently served as president and CEO of West Penn Hospital, part of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. He will begin his new role April 12.

"Ron is always focused on high performing teams who deliver quality care and how the patient and family are at the core of all we do," Margo Karsten, Banner Health Western Region president, said in a news release.

Before becoming CEO of West Penn Hospital, Mr. Andro held a number of healthcare leadership roles, including COO of Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh; senior vice president and COO of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie; and vice president of operations at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh. He also was vice president of operations at Pittsburgh-based UPMC Shadyside.

Phoenix-based Banner Health's operations in Northern Colorado includes North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. It also includes McKee Medical Center in Loveland and Banner Fort Collins Medical Center.

Banner Health said Wendy Sparks, who has been serving as interim CEO, will resume her COO position for Northern Colorado.

