UPMC brings on new hospital president

Jarrod Johnson was named president of UPMC Carlisle (Pa.), Pittsburgh-based UPMC said March 29.

Mr. Johnson brings more than 25 years of healthcare and hospital leadership experience to the role.

Most recently, he served as COO of John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital in Chicago, part of the Cook County Health system. Mr. Johnson also was senior vice president of operations at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

At 165-bed UPMC Carlisle, he succeeds Lou Baverso, who remains COO of Harrisburg, Pa.-based UPMC Pinnacle, and president of the Central region. UPMC said Mr. Baverso is also responsible for UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic, Harrisburg and West Shore hospitals.

Mr. Johnson holds an MBA with a concentration in healthcare administration from Howard University in Washington, D.C.

