Tenet Northern California hospitals make 3 leadership changes

Two hospitals in Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Northern California Group have appointed new leaders.

Three things to know:



1. Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.) named Gregg Garrison CFO.

2. Kathy Van Meter, RN, was named CNO of Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Calif.

3. Emanuel Medical Center appointed Dianna Romo as associate administrator.

