LifePoint promotes 2 VPs

Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health has named vice presidents Michelle Augusty and David Fausett to new roles.

Ms. Augusty was appointed senior vice president of communications, and Mr. Fausett was appointed senior vice president of risk management.

"Michelle and David have played vital roles in our company's and our hospitals' operations for many years," David Dill, president and CEO of LifePoint Health, said in an April 1 news release.

Ms. Augusty has led LifePoint Health's communications department for the last five years. Mr. Fausett joined LifePoint in 2005 and has focused on the company's risk management operations.

