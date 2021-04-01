Envision Healthcare drops interim from CFO's title

Henry Howe was chosen as permanent CFO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare, the national medical group said March 31.

Mr. Howe has served in the interim position since January. He took over the role permanently March 29.

"Henry has successfully helped us navigate the ongoing pandemic and has been instrumental in our medical group's budgeting and resource planning process," Envision Healthcare President and CEO Jim Rechtin said in a news release. "Henry is a tenured leader with experience driving operational improvements, which will make a meaningful difference in the delivery of care for our clinicians and our patients."

Mr. Howe, who will also continue to serve as executive vice president of enterprise strategy, joined Envision Healthcare in April 2020. He previously held leadership positions and led strategic initiatives at Bridgewater Associates, an asset management firm based in Westport, Conn.

