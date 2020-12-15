Envision Healthcare CFO, chief accounting officer to step down

CFO Wes Booysen and Chief Accounting Officer Kenneth Zongor are stepping down from their roles at Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare, the company said.

Company officials said Mr. Booysen is leaving Envision at the end of January for personal reasons. Mr. Booysen was named executive vice president and CFO in July after serving as managing director and CEO for Molson Coors Beverage Co. for Asia Pacific and Africa. Henry Howe has been tapped as interim CFO of Envision and will also serve as executive vice president of enterprise strategy and financial planning.

Mr. Zongor will stay with Envision through mid-April 2021 to ensure a smooth transition to Sean Tussey, who joined the company as chief accounting officer on Dec. 14, company officials said. Mr. Tussey previously served as senior vice president and chief accounting officer at Dallas-based Steward Health Care. He also previously worked at PhyNet Dermatology, Franklin, Tenn.-based Iasis Healthcare and Massey Energy Co.

More articles on executive moves:

