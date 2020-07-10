Envision Healthcare names new CFO, general counsel

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare, one of the nation's largest medical groups, has named two new members of its senior leadership team.

Wessel "Wes" Booysen will serve as executive vice president and CFO, effective July 13. Ilene Moore will serve as senior vice president and general counsel, effective Aug. 1.

A certified public accountant, Mr. Booysen was previously managing director and CEO for Molson Coors Beverage Co. for Asia Pacific and Africa. He also served as CFO of Molson Coors International.

Ms. Moore most recently served as senior vice president and general counsel at the Health Information and Management Systems Society. She also was previously general counsel for DaVita Medical Group and the Medical Groups of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

Mr. Booysen succeeds Teresa Sparks, who will remain an adviser to Envision. Ms. Moore will succeed Craig Wilson.

