Kentucky health system names new CEO

Mark Marsh has been tapped as the next president and CEO of Owensboro (Ky.) Health, effective June 7.

Mr. Marsh serves as senior vice president of Orlando (Fla.) Health for the south-central region. He also is president of Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Fla., and Horizon West Hospital, which opened in January in Winter Garden, Fla.

In his new role, Mr. Marsh will succeed Greg Strahan, who is retiring, Owensboro Health said in an April 2 announcement.

Mr. Marsh previously was CEO of Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville (Tenn.), formerly Gateway Medical Center.

More articles on executive moves:

Tenet Northern California hospitals make 3 leadership changes

Envision Healthcare drops interim from CFO's title

LifePoint promotes 2 VPs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.