Kentucky health system CEO, CFO delay retirements

Owensboro (Ky.) Health President and CEO Greg Strahan and CFO John Hackbarth are delaying their retirement plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Messenger-Inquirer.

Mr. Strahan and Mr. Hackbarth were set to retire Feb. 1, but they have agreed to stay at the health system as the search continues for the two executive positions.

The search was initially slated to last six months, and the Owensboro Health board of directors has been working to identify the health system's next CFO and CEO, according to the report.

"The board takes its responsibility very seriously and is committed to selecting a leader that is best suited to meet the challenges of the moment and build on the tremendous strengths of Owensboro Health," the health system said in an announcement shared with the Messenger-Inquirer.

Owensboro Health named Mr. Strahan president and CEO in 2016 after he served as the health system's interim CEO. He also spent nine years as COO of Owensboro Health and served two years as vice president of business development and community health services at the health system.

Mr. Hackbarth became CFO of Owensboro Health in 2008 after serving in CFO roles at health systems in Oklahoma and Mississippi.

Owensboro Health credits both executives with playing key roles in the health system's growth.

