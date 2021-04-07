Novant Health names chief payer performance officer

Erik Helms has been chosen as the new senior vice president and chief payer performance officer of Novant Health, the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based organization said April 7.

Mr. Helms brings more than two decades of leadership experience to the role.

Most recently, he has served as chief performance officer for the Columbus, Ohio-based Buckeye Health Plan, a subsidiary of Centene. He also served in leadership roles at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and HealthPlus of Michigan.

In his new position, Mr. Helms will lead the business development and sales team, as well as oversee Novant Health's payer relationships. He will also lead the health system's pricing strategy.

