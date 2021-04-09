Central Maine Healthcare CEO to retire

Jeffrey Brickman is retiring as president and CEO of Lewistown-based Central Maine Healthcare, the health system said April 8.

Mr. Brickman will step down in September after leading the organization for five years.

"The board deeply appreciates Jeff's service to CMH and celebrates this decision with him," Dev Culver, chair of the Central Maine Healthcare board of directors, said in a news release.

Mr. Brickman has spent 41 years in healthcare. He joined Central Maine Healthcare in 2016. Before that, he was CEO of St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colo. He also served as president of the Mountains and North Denver Operating Group for Centura Health.

Steven Littleson, system senior vice president of operations and president of Central Maine Medical Center, will take over as Central Maine Healthcare interim president and CEO July 19, the health system said.

Mr. Brickman will serve as an adviser to board leaders and Mr. Littleson, the health system said.

