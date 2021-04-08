Aspirus Health hires chief administrative officer for Michigan hospital, clinics

Matt Krause was named chief administrative officer of Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital in Laurium, Mich., and its clinics, Aspirus Health said April 7.

Aspirus Keweenaw, part of Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health, has clinics and outreach services in the Michigan communities of Laurium, Calumet, Houghton and Lake Linden.

Mr. Krause will oversee daily operations of the hospital and clinics, effective April 12, said Aspirus Health.

Previously, Mr. Krause served as regional director of operations at OSF St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group in Escanaba, Mich.

He also was regional director of operations for UP Health System–Marquette (Mich.) and OSF St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.