UVA Health names first chief diversity and community engagement officer

Tracy Downs, MD, was chosen as the inaugural chief diversity and community engagement officer of UVA Health, the Charlottesville, Va.-based health system said April 12.

Dr. Downs is associate dean for diversity and multicultural affairs and professor of urologic oncology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison. He begins his new role July 1.

"Tracy is a leader of integrity who is passionate about community health advocacy and the work of diversity, equity and inclusion," K. Craig Kent, MD, executive vice president for health affairs and CEO of UVA Health, said in a news release. "He will play an integral role in the ongoing effort to strengthen UVA's partnership with our neighboring communities."

Previously, Dr. Downs was faculty director of the cancer health disparities initiative at University of Wisconsin's Carbone Comprehensive Cancer Center. He is a board-certified urologist.

More articles on executive moves:

Aspirus Health hires chief administrative officer for Michigan hospital, clinics

Central Maine Healthcare CEO to retire

Cleveland Clinic names Dr. Brian Bolwell to new physician leadership role

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.