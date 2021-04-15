Tenet Florida hospital names new CNO

Maribel Torres, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of North Shore Medical Center in Miami, the hospital said.

Ms. Torres most recently served as CNO of Hialeah (Fla.) Hospital. She also previously worked at Rush University Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Ill.

North Shore Medical Center and Hialeah Hospital are both part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

More articles on executive moves:

Aspirus Health hires chief administrative officer for Michigan hospital, clinics

UVA Health names first chief diversity and community engagement officer

Ballad Health names administrator of Tennessee hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.