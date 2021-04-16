Saint Francis Health System names new CEO

Cliff Robertson, MD, was chosen as the new president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, Okla., the organization said April 16.

Dr. Robertson is CEO of Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health and senior vice president of operations for Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's Midwest division. He will begin his new role July 1.

"From day one, I will be a steadfast servant of the mission. I look forward to listening and learning from the women and men who have shepherded this organization into what has been called the 'golden era' of Saint Francis," Dr. Robertson said in a news release. "The pace of innovation in this industry is remarkable. Saint Francis is better positioned than most to adapt to the constantly changing healthcare landscape because of its local leadership and governance."

Before joining CHI Health, he was interim CEO of St. Luke's Health System in Houston and COO of Tacoma, Wash.-based CHI Franciscan. He is a family practice physician and earned his medical degree from Ohio State College of Medicine in Columbus. He later earned his MBA from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma.

As Saint Francis, Dr. Robertson will succeed Jake Henry Jr., who is retiring.

More articles on executive moves:

Tenet Florida hospital names new CNO

UVA Health names first chief diversity and community engagement officer

Ballad Health names administrator of Tennessee hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.