Tenet General Counsel Audrey Andrews to retire

Audrey Andrews is retiring as executive vice president and general counsel at Tenet Healthcare, the Dallas-based company said April 19.

Ms. Andrews will retire Dec. 31. Tom Arnst will serve as general counsel of Tenet Healthcare in addition to his role as chief administrative officer.

"Audrey and I have been discussing her plans over the last year, and while I am sorry to see her retire, I respect and support her decision and greatly appreciate her commitment to the company to provide an excellent approach to the transition of this key role," Tenet Executive Chairman and CEO Ron Rittenmeyer said in a news release.

Ms. Andrews has served at Tenet for more than 20 years, joining the company in 1998 as hospital operations counsel. She previously was the company's chief compliance officer and before that was vice president and assistant general counsel for Tenet's regulatory affairs. She became general counsel in 2013.

Mr. Arnst previously served as chief administrative officer and general counsel of Conifer, Tenet's revenue cycle subsidiary. He was named executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the company earlier in 2021, and will now be executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel. He is also Tenet's chief risk officer.

Tenet said Ms. Andrews will work with Mr. Arnst as she retires, to ensure a smooth transition. Ms. Andrews will keep her title of executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary until she retires.

More articles on executive moves:

Saint Francis Health System names new CEO

UVA Health names first chief diversity and community engagement officer

CEO to retire from Alabama's only freestanding pediatric hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.