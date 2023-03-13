Renown Health appoints new chief medical officer

William Plauth, MD, has been named Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health's new chief medical officer, according to a March 13 news release.

Dr. Plauth is joining Renown Health from Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health, where he has served in various leadership roles since 2014. In his new role with Renown Health, Dr. Plauth will be charged with overseeing clinical resource management efforts and quality of care, and will partner with nursing leadership to support performance improvements across the organization.

Dr. Plauth's appointment to the role becomes effective April 3.