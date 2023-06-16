Mississippi hospital CEO resigns

Scott Kashman is leaving his role as market president for St. Dominic Health Services and CEO of St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Miss.

A hospital statement shared with Becker's said Mr. Kashman has accepted "a new opportunity with a health system closer to family." His official last day with St. Dominic will be July 7.

"We are appreciative of Scott’s commitment to the Jackson community and his leadership of our team through a difficult financial environment and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic," the hospital statement said. "We pray all the best for Scott and wish him well in his new endeavors."

St. Dominic selected Kristin Wolkart, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer of Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, to serve as interim market president beginning June 20. St. Dominic is part of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

Mr. Kashman's departure comes as St. Dominic Health Services recently announced it is laying off 157 workers and ending its behavioral health services unit, citing financial difficulties.

His departure also comes at the same time as Tiffany Murdock, DNP, RN, announced her resignation as CEO of Singing River Health System, which has hospitals in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport, Miss. Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, a 10-hospital system, is working with the Jackson County Board of Supervisors to finalize its purchase of Singing River.