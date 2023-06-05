Mississippi hospital lays off 157, ends behavioral health services

Jackson, Miss.-based St. Dominic Health Services is laying off 157 workers and ending its behavioral health services unit, citing financial difficulties.

Through the last three to five years, the hospital has incurred several million-dollar losses. The reduction represents 5.5 percent of St. Dominic's workforce, according to a June 5 St. Dominic news release.

St. Dominic's behavioral health services will not take additional admissions after June 6. The hospital is searching for partners to fill the gaps in behavioral healthcare caused by the closure.

"Throughout its 77-year-history, the St. Dominic's ministry has evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of the community it serves with a steadfast focus on quality, safety, patient experience and stewardship," Scott Kashman, market president and CEO of St. Dominic Health Services and St. Dominic Hospital, said in the release. "After thorough discernment and prayerful consideration, we must again adapt and evolve to preserve the ministry in the face of these economic realities and better ensure the long-term health of the organization. Ultimately, these decisions were made in faithfulness to good stewardship of our mission and the ministries we support."