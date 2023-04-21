Sutter names interim CFO

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has named Dominic Nakis the system's interim CFO as it searches for a permanent CFO over the next 12 to 18 months.

Before accepting his new role, Mr. Nakis served as CFO at Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health.

Mr. Nakis will join the health system May 15 and partner with current CFO Brian Dean until Mr. Dean leaves July 1, according to an April 21 Sutter news release provided to Becker's.

"Dominic comes to Sutter with more than three decades of financial and leadership experience in the healthcare industry," Warner Thomas, Sutter Health president and CEO, said in the release. "I am pleased we will have Dominic's expertise to lead our financial operations and strategic perspective to support the organization's goals of increasing access for our patients through ambulatory expansion plans and other investments."